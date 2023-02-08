New York (PIX11) Actor Lilli Kay continues to grace the small screen with two high-powered shows. ‘Your Honor’ will be returning with its second season. The series follows a judge whose son is involved in a hit and run. The tragic accident leads to lies, deceit, and impossible choices. Lilli, who stars as ‘Fia Baxter,’ says this season picks up right where last season’s explosive finale left off.

Kay explains that ‘Your Honor’ was originally billed as a limited series. Now the actor is excited to see where the show is going and getting to explore the character more. New episodes come every Sunday on Showtime.

Lilli is also shaking things up on the western drama series ‘Yellowstone’ as ‘Clara Brewer’. ‘Brewer’ is an assistant to Governor ‘John Dutton’ played by Kevin Costner. Kay made an impact on the show being a part of the first queer kissing scene. Lilli’s father, Steven Kay, is part of the cast–often directing episodes and producing.

‘Yellowstone’ is available now on Paramount Network.