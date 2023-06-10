New York (PIX11) Laya DeLeon Hayes is a young actress with range. She recently won a BAFTA award for best support actress in the ‘God of War Ragnarök’ video game. Hayes can be seen on ‘The Equalizer’ alongside Queen Latifah as ‘Delilah.’ Her character has evolved from the first season from someone figuring out life to finding out who she is. Laya is looking forward to season 4.

Laya stars in a new horror film ‘The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster.’ It is a reimagining of the classic novel ‘Frankenstein.’ She takes on the role of a teenager ‘Vicaria’ who is obsessed with finding the cure for death.

‘The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster’ is available in movie theaters. It will also be on digital June 23rd, 2023.