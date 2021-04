NEW YORK — On the series “The Blacklist” it looks like “Red” has made a love connection.

New York’s very own Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress LaChanze spoke to PIX11 News’ Ojinika Obiekwe about her character “Anne” and her connection with “Red,” played by James Spader.

She also discussed whether or not she has plans to return to Broadway.

Catch “The Blacklist” Friday night on NBC.