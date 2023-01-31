New York (PIX11) Since starting in the business as a young child, actress Kyla Pratt has always found a way to shine. As an adult, she’s continues to stay busy with two current projects: Fox’s ‘Call Me Kat’ and ‘The Proud Family: Louder & Prouder’ on Disney+.

‘The Proud Family: Louder & Prouder’ is back for season two and even louder and prouder — tackling topical stories. Kyla was happy to return to the animated series as ‘Penny’. She and everyone felt there was unfinished business with the show. She and the cast felt as if no time had passed. Pratt shared that playing a role she did years ago and seeing her personal growth is amazing.

New episodes of ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ will be streaming on Disney+ February 1st. ‘Call Me Kat’ can be seen on Fox on Thursday nights.

Kyla is also a mental health advocate and wants people to be comfortable talking about it and acknowledges people in the entertainment industry struggle with it as well.