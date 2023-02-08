New York (PIX11) At just nine years old, actress Kristen Cui makes her feature film debut. She stars as ‘Wen’ in M. Night Shyamalan’s new horror flick ‘Knock at the Cabin’. It tells the story of a family taken hostage by four armed strangers while vacationing at a remote cabin in the woods. The thriller also stars Dave Bautista, Rupert Grint, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Jonathan Groff and Abby Quinn.

Kristen expressed how excited she was to land the role. Her experience on set was a great time and she enjoyed meeting and working with the cast. The Queens, New York resident describes her character as kind but full of curiosity. Cui says director M. Night Shyamalan was nice and knows how to push you into character.

‘Knock at the Cabin’ premieres in theaters February 3, 2023.