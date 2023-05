New York (PIX11) Actress Kearran Giovanni is enjoying the ride on ‘Walker.’ She describes her welcome to the show as warm. The cast to her feels like a family. Giovanni portrays ‘Kelly’ on the popular CW drama.

The season finale will feature her character taking a big step — getting married for the second time. Kearran expressed it felt like an actual wedding on set.

‘Walker’ season three finale airs Thursday, May 11th 2023 on The CW.