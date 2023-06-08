New York (PIX11) Actress, singer, and songwriter Kayden Muller-Janssen is fulfilling her dream on Disney’s ‘The Villains of Valley View.’ The series follows a family of superheroes who are on the run from the ‘League of Villains.’ They end up trying to have a normal life in a small town in Texas.

Kayden is having a blast portraying ‘Hartley’ the next door neighbor who is always with them on their crazy adventures. As a Disney fan growing up, she was inspired by stars like Zendaya, Miley Cyrus, and Selena Gomez.

Season 2 of ‘The Villains of Valley View’ premieres June 15th, 2023 on Disney Channel.