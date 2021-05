NEW YORK — She’s appeared in films such as “Split,” as well as “Godless” and “Skins” on the small screen.

Now, you can catch actress Jessica Sula in the much-anticipated television series “Panic.”

Sula spoke with PIX11 News’ Ojinika Obiekwe about the show, what viewers can expect and what it was like filming the series.

Oji also had the chance to chat with Sula’s costar Camron Jones earlier this week.

Catch “Panic” on Amazon Prime Video beginning Friday.