New York (PIX11) After a two year wait, the dramedy crime series ‘Blindspotting’ is back for season two. The show follows a young mom, ‘Ashley,’ who has to move in with her husband’s mother and half-sister following his arrest. Actress Jaylen Barron continues her role as the wild and crazy ‘Trish.’

Jaylen was happy for be reunited with her cast after the being away for two years. She says everyone is a big family on set and felt like she never left. Her character ‘Trish’ has grown as a person since the first season. She is more mature and is growing as a person.

‘Blindspotting’ is available on Starz and the Starz app.