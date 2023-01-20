New York (PIX11) Actress, activist, producer, voice and video game veteran Jacqueline Piñol is someone who knows how to stay busy. Fans will recognize her as ‘Detective Julie Espinosa’ in Prime Video’s ‘Bosch’. However, for her latest gig, she returns to ‘Criminal Minds’ universe playing ‘Dr. Judith Mertz’ in ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution.” The last time she appeared as that character was season 11. ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ is streaming now on Paramount+

Jacqueline is a dedicated animal advocate. She will be releasing season 2 of ‘The Canine Condition: A Dogumentary Series’. The docu-series highlights men and women bringing awareness to dog homelessness and trying to lower the number of dogs in shelters. It premieres January 29th, 2023 on www.thecaninecondition.com.