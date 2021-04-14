NEW YORK — Heather Hemmens is a member of the CW family, playing “Maria Deluca” on Roswell New Mexico.”

However she’s currently keeping Jamie Foxx honest on his new Netflix series, “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me.”

Hemmens spoke with PIX11 News’ Ojinika Obiekwe about what it was like working on set with a bunch of jokesters and what viewers can expect while watching the series.

She also discussed what we can expect during season three of “Roswell New Mexico.”

Catch Hemmens in “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me,” currently streaming on Netflix.