Actress, writer and director Mignon talks ‘Tyler Perry’s Sistas’

NEW YORK — “Tyler Perry’s Sistas” is one of the most popular new scripted cable series among Black viewers.

Actress, writer and director Mignon plays Danni in the series, a fearless fan favorite.

Mignon chatted with the PIX11 Morning News about why people love her character so much. Plus, the dramatic comedy’s upcoming mid-season finale on Aug. 18.

“Tyler Perry’s Sistas” airs Wednesday’s at 9 p.m. on BET and BET Her.

Mignon also spoke on directing the short film “42 Seconds,” for which she won best director at the Women in Film and Television Atlanta short film showcase.