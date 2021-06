NEW YORK — A quick run to the market turns into so much more.

Actress Deepti Gupta spoke with PIX11 News’ Ojinika Obiekwe about her upcoming film “India Sweets and Spices,” her character and what she thinks the audience will like most about the film.

The film is making its premiere at the Tribeca Festival on June 12 at the Brookfield Theater. Gupta also spoke about what it’s been like working in the film and television industry in different countries.