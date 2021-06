NEW YORK — To take down a big-time crime boss, you need a leader. Danielle Moné Truitt is in charge, and don’t forget it.

The actress spoke with PIX11 News’ Ojinika Obiekwe about “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” how her character “Sgt. Ayanna Bell” gets to break the glass ceiling and what viewers can expect.

Catch the season finale of “Law & Order: Organized Crime” Thursday night at 10 p.m. ET.