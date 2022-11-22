New York (PIX11) Actress Danica McKellar has been gracing tv screens for nearly thirty years. ‘The Wonder Years’ actress is no stranger to bringing the people a good treat for the holidays. She will be in a new movie ‘Christmas at the Drive-In’ which she also serves as an executive producer. She says this is her ninth Christmas movie.

McKellar says she’s proud of the upcoming film finds it charming. The story follows Danica’s character ‘Sadie’ as she tries to save her town’s local drive-in theater. She then discovers the person trying to sell the landmark is a childhood sweetheart played by Neal Bledsoe. Danica and Neal have worked with each several times — most recently in ‘The Winter Palace’ for GAC Family. She says they have great chemistry.

‘Christmas at the Drive-In’ releases Friday November 25, 2022 at 8pm on Great American Family, also known at GAC Family.