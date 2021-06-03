Actress Dania Ramirez talks Netflix show ‘Sweet Tooth’

NEW YORK — She’s starred in shows such as “Once Upon a Time,” “Devious Maids” and “Entourage.” Now, Dania Ramirez is anything, but sweet when it comes to protecting her family in her new show “Sweet Tooth.”

Ramirez spoke with PIX11 News’ Ojinika Obiekwe about the series, her role in the show and what she thinks the audience will love most about it.

Oji also had the chance to chat with Ramirez’s costar Christian Convery about the show.

Catch Ramirez in the Netflix series “Sweet Tooth,” streaming starting Friday.