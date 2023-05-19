New York (PIX11) Actress Corbin Reid continues her role as ‘Sondi’ on the Starz dramedy ‘Run the World’ season two. The series follows three black women in Harlem who are striving for world domination. With season one ending with some rising tension, viewers will get to see everything explode.

‘Run the World’ is a show that relates to many people with it showing the highs and lows or life. Corbin admits that she has a connection to ‘Sondi.’ She relates to her character’s grind to pursue her dreams in New York City and describes her as intelligent and ambitious.

‘Run the World’ season two airs on Starz May 26, 2023