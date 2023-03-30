New York (PIX11) Actress Connie Nielson, who has starred in ‘Gladiator’ and ‘Wonder Woman,’ has a history of portraying strong women on screen. She adds another one to her list–taking on the role of famous Danish writer Karen Blixen in a six part series ‘The Dreamer – Becoming Karen Blixen.’

Connie explains that ‘Karen’ is a woman who experienced tragedy losing everything at the age of 46. With nothing left in her life, she started writing and became a successful author. Nielsen feels this is a great series for men and women to watch and know that they can do anything at any age.

‘The Dreamer – Becoming Karen Blixen’ is streaming on Viaplay.