NEW YORK — The pandemic didn’t keep this comedian from doing stand up.

She just went and put on a show from her garage.

Mary Lynn Rajskub is not just bringing laughs, her new movie has her going into battle in the future.

The actress, comedian and writer spoke with PIX11 News to discuss her new movie “The Tomorrow War.”Rajskub’s comedy special “Live From the Pandemic,” is currently on Vimeo. Catch her film “The Tomorrow War” beginning Friday on Amazon Prime Video.