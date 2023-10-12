New York (PIX11) Rebel Girls is a women empowerment brand that has been inspiring young women to be the best version of themselves. Over the years, they have released many books. Their latest book ‘Dear Rebel’ features 145 women who share their advice. Actress Catherine Bradley lends her thoughts in this new publication.

The New Jersey native shares her mom used to read her Rebel Girl books and that inspired her to be one. She gets to share her poetry and advice in the book.

‘Dear Rebel’ is available on Amazon and wherever books are sold.