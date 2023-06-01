New York (PIX11) After five successful seasons, ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ has come to an end. The series takes place in NYC and follows a wife and mother with two children during the 1950’s. She later discovers her hidden talent in stand-up comedy. Actress and producer Caroline Aaron enjoyed her time as ‘Shirley Maisel’ on the show.

Caroline called it a ride of a lifetime and hopes it inspires people to persevere no matter what their dream is. Aaron expressed she is going to miss the characters.

All episodes of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ are streaming on Prime Video.