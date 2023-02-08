New York (PIX11) Actress, producer, director and New York’s very own Cara Buono is ready to take us on another ride with her new movie. Cara will be portraying ‘Debra’ in ‘The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story’. The movie that is based on true events, telling the story of 15-year-old Kara Robinson who is abducted for 18 hours. Robinson ends up escaping and ultimately helping authorites takedown her kidnapper who was identified a serial killer.

Cara, who is playing ‘Kara’s mother, talks about the film really honored the teen for her bravery. As a mother, she shared she couldn’t imagine what the mom went through.

The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story’ debuts on Lifetime on Saturday, February 11th.

Buono’s second film, ‘She Came from the Woods,’ releases in theaters on Friday, February 10, 2023. The horror film comes from the mind of Connecticut-based filmmaker Erik Bloomquist. It takes place during the 1980’s.

Also taking place during that decade is Netflix’s popular series ‘Stranger Things’ which Cara stars as ‘Karen Wheeler’. She loved the script when she first got it. Buono admitted that she didn’t know the show would become the phenomenon it is today.