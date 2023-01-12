New York (PIX11) Oscar nominated actress Anna Kendrick is a star who always shines bright. The ‘Pitch Perfect’ actress is taking on a different acting challenge in her new movie ‘Alice, Darling’ while also serving as the executive producer

On screen and behind the scenes the film is predominantly led by women. It’s a thriller that shines a light on psychological abuse. Anna says part of the challenge was exploring something difficult to identify with in real life. She also expressed that they didn’t want to make the typical vulnerable lamb but instead made her character more cold and someone not to hangout with.

‘Alice, Darling’ will be in theaters January 20th