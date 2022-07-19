Actress and singer Meg Donnelly joined the PIX11 Morning News to talk about “Zombies 3.”

“ZOMBIES 3” stars Milo Manheim as zombie Zed and Meg Donnelly as cheerleader Addison, who are beginning their senior year at Seabrook High in the town that’s become a safe haven for monsters and humans alike. Zed is anticipating an athletic scholarship that will make him the first zombie to attend college, while Addison is gearing up for Seabrook’s first international cheer-off. Then suddenly, extraterrestrial beings arrive in Seabrook, provoking something other than friendly competition.

The movie also stars Chandler Kinney as Willa, Ariel Martin as Wynter, Pearce Joza as Wyatt, Carla Jeffery as Bree, Trevor Tordjman as Bucky, Kylee Russell as Eliza, Terry Hu as A-spen, Matt Cornett as A-lan, Kyra Tantao as A-li, James Godfrey as Bonzo and Kingston Foster as Zoey. The really big star making their Zombies debut though is none other than RuPaul as the voice of "The Mothership, a passive-aggressive UFO that brings the aliens to Earth in the new movie.

The third installment in the super popular ZOMBIES franchise will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on July 15th.