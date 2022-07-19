From Grammy Award-winning singer Ashanti comes My Name is a Story, an empowering new children’s book about a girl who learns to love her unique name. First days aren’t easy for a girl with a name like Ashanti. It feels like no one can pronounce it correctly! But with some encouragement from her mom, Ashanti spells her name and learns just how special it is. A is for awesome, S is for sunsets, H is for hand games, A is for art… Inspired by Ashanti’s own experience, this delightful picture book shares the joy that one child finds in her name.
Actress and recording artist Ashanti shares her story in new children’s book
Posted:
Updated: