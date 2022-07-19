From Grammy Award-winning singer Ashanti comes My Name is a Story, an empowering new children’s book about a girl who learns to love her unique name. First days aren’t easy for a girl with a name like Ashanti. It feels like no one can pronounce it correctly! But with some encouragement from her mom, Ashanti spells her name and learns just how special it is. A is for awesome, S is for sunsets, H is for hand games, A is for art… Inspired by Ashanti’s own experience, this delightful picture book shares the joy that one child finds in her name.

