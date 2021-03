NEW YORK — Actress and Musician Sway Bhatia has been pretty busy since the last time she visited PIX11 News in 2019.

She spoke with PIX11 Morning News’ Ojinika Obiekwe about her drumming skills and her latest project on the Disney+ series “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.”

Bhatia also discusses her character in the Emmy Award-winning series “Succession.”

Catch Bhatia’s hockey skills on “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers,” which premieres Friday on Disney+.