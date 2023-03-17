New York (PIX11) Actress and former Miss USA Ali Landry, who has starred on tv shows such as ‘Felicity,’ ‘Bold and the Beautiful,’ and ‘Eve,’ knows how to stay busy. Always leading an active lifestyle, Landry all of a sudden faced health and emotional challenges. Determined to reclaim her life, she found a way to reshape it and become better physically, mentally, and spiritually.

Ali considers herself a student of life. In her new book, ‘Reshape Your Life: Don’t Settle Because You Are Worth It,’ she shares her story and all the trials she went through. Inside, she arms readers with tips on how do deal with similar issues.

‘Reshape Your Life: Don’t Settle Because You Are Worth It’ is available on Amazon and wherever books are sold.