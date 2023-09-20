New York (PIX11) Actress Alysia Reiner, who many know from shows ‘Orange Is The New Black’ and ‘Ms. Marvel,’ is also a dedicated environmental activist. She collaborated with Tzeporah Berman, chair of the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty, to shine a light on climate impact.

They’re encouraging people to join the movement and educate themselves on the effects of fossil fuels on our environment.. Reiner believes if everyone does the right thing and are mindful of climate impact, things would change for the better.