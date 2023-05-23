New York (PIX11) Actress, director, and producer Alison Sweeney adds another Hallmark movie to her resume with her latest murder mystery ‘Carrot Cake Murder: A Hannah Swensen Mystery.’ The story follows the towns favorite crime-solving baker ‘Hannah Swensen’ when she finds a dead body in an old building. Hannah is determined to find out what happened to the person.

Alison reunited with Cameron Mathison who she has worked with before. Sweeney shared that Mathison is one of the nicest people and had fun working together.

‘Carrot Cake Murder: A Hannah Swensen Mystery’ airs May, 19th 2023 on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries.