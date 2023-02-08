New York (PIX11) Alison Brie is back with a new film. This time with a romantic comedy ‘Somebody I Used To Know.’ Brie takes on the role of a workaholic tv producer named ‘Ally’. The story follows the character as she reconnects with her ex-boyfriend ‘Sean’ during a trip back to her hometown. After ‘Ally’ and ‘Sean’ begin to reminisce, she begins to question her life. The flick also stars Jay Ellis and Kiersey Clemons.

Alison expressed that the movie is about reconnecting with yourself and getting back to the things you’re passionate about. Brie also co-wrote the story with her husband actor Dave Franco who serves as director. They started writing this movie during the pandemic.

‘Somebody I Used To Know’ streams on Prime Video February 10th.