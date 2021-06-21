Actress, activist Selenis Leyva talks new book, supporting LGBTQ+ community

NEW YORK — She’s best known for her role as Gloria Mendoza in Netflix’s “Orange is the New Black,” but Selenis Leyva has also appeared on many shows, including the original “Law and Order.”

Now, you can see her on “Diary of a Future President.”

When this star is not on screen, she’s using her voice to help the LGBTQ+ community.

The actress, activist and author spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about what we can expect in season two of “Diary of a Future President” and her book “My Sister: How One Sibling’s Transition Changed Us Both,” which she co-wrote with her sister.