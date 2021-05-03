Actress Abigail Hawk talks short film ‘Distemper,’ ‘Blue Bloods’

NEW YORK — Actress Abigail Hawk is taking on the role of a real-life hero who helped the spread of a disease that killed nearly 2 million people in the award-winning short film “Distemper.”

Hawk spoke with PIX11 News’ Ojinika Obiekwe and discussed the real-life Dr. Louise Pearce, who she plays in the film.

When she’s not taking on the role of a doctor, she’s a police detective on “Blue Bloods.” Hawk discussed how things have changed over the years.

She also chatted with Oji about her Mother’s Day plans and her hula hooping skills.

Check Hawk out in the short film “Distemper” and on “Blue Bloods” Friday nights on the CBS Network.