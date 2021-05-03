Actress Abigail Hawk talks short film ‘Distemper,’ ‘Blue Bloods’

PIX11 Morning News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — Actress Abigail Hawk is taking on the role of a real-life hero who helped the spread of a disease that killed nearly 2 million people in the award-winning short film “Distemper.”

Hawk spoke with PIX11 News’ Ojinika Obiekwe and discussed the real-life Dr. Louise Pearce, who she plays in the film.

When she’s not taking on the role of a doctor, she’s a police detective on “Blue Bloods.” Hawk discussed how things have changed over the years.

She also chatted with Oji about her Mother’s Day plans and her hula hooping skills.

Check Hawk out in the short film “Distemper” and on “Blue Bloods” Friday nights on the CBS Network.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss