New York (PIX11) Just call them super friends. ‘Superman & Lois’ cast members Chad L. Coleman and Alex Garfin not only hang out on set, but also on their downtime. They took in a Broadway show while Chad was visiting New York City. Alex is a native New Yorker.

This season actor Chad L Coleman is having a great time portraying his character ‘Bruno Mannheim.’ He describes ‘Bruno’ as self-made and isn’t a one-note man. ‘Mannheim’ is determined to revitalize the community.

Alex Garfin continues his role as ‘Jordan Kent’ and expresses how his character is taking on more responsibility. Alex hopes the fans enjoy the progression.

The CW’s ‘Superman & Lois’ airs Tuesdays at 8pm on PIX11.