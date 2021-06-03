NEW YORK — The story of the disappearance of Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos was covered for months on PIX11 News.

Dulos, a mother of five in the middle of a bitter custody battle, vanished two years ago after dropping her children off at school. Her body has not been found.

Her estranged husband Fotis Dulos was charged with murder. He died by suicide in early 2020. He insisted he was innocent in a note found in his home, according to a court motion.

The story is now the subject of a Lifetime movie, “Gone Mom: The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.”

The actresses who portrays the mother of five, Annabeth Gish, and actor Warren Christie, who portrays Fotis Dulos, spoke with PIX11 News about the film and what it was like retelling the story.

PIX11 also spoke with executive producer of the film, journalist Dan Abrams, about what he had to say about bringing the story to film.

Catch “Gone Mom: The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos” Saturday at 8 p.m. followed by the documentary “Beyond the Headlines: The Jennifer Dulos Story.”