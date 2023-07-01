New York (PIX11) In the Paper Mill Playhouse production of Pulitzer Prize-winning musical ‘Rent,’ actor Zachary Noah Piser narrates the story. He takes on the role of ‘Mark’ who can be seen popping in different parts of the show introducing characters.

Piser is a fan of the music in the show which he considers is iconic. He believes ‘Rent’ is timely for today. The Paper Mill Playhouse production has a new important take on the show. There are many young and queer people of color on stage telling the story.

Performances run through Sunday July 2, 2023. For tickets and information visit papermill.org.