New York (PIX11) Actor Victor Garber returns to the law firm as ‘Harry Svensson’ in ‘Family Law’ season 2. The series follows a group of flawed family members who work at their father’s law firm.

Victor describes his character ‘Harry’ as an arrogant, womanizing nightmare who is trying to get better. The Tony and Emmy award nominated actor is glad to be a part of the show. He feels that the show is smartly written.

Season 2 of ‘Family Law’ starts Friday July 7, 2023 on The CW.