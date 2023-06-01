New York (PIX11) Actor Sebastian Maniscalco, who has been making audience laugh for years, is now front and center in a film inspired by his own story. It follows a man who is encouraged by his girlfriend to bring his father along to spend the weekend with her family.

Sebastian co-wrote and produced the movie as well. Even though he felt pressure at times working and acting in the film, it was still a great experience. Working with Robert De Niro was a big deal for him. He was able to learn a lot from the legendary actor.

‘About My Father’ will be available in movie theaters May 26, 2023.