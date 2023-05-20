New York (PIX11) Former bodyguard turned actor Sean Ringgold continues to take charge in the world of acting. Sean can be seen as ‘One Time’ in the action crime flick ‘Johnny & Clyde.’ He is a bounty hunter who was a former cop.

His former commander calls him to avenge his daughter’s death who was killed by ‘Johnny’ and ‘Clyde.’ Ringgold says the movie has a ‘Kill Bill’ vibe to it and calls it a modern day ‘Bonnie and Clyde.’

‘Johnny & Clyde’ is available on VOD.

Sean can also be seen on the ‘Carl Weber’s The Family Business’ which is wrapping up their fourth season. It is streaming on BET+.