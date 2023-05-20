New York (PIX11) There’s a new limited series for ‘Bridgerton’ fans. ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ goes back to the 1760’s and it follows ‘Young Charlotte’ after she arrives in London for her wedding day. Actor Sam Clemmett will be taking on the role of ‘Young Brimsley’ in the series.

Sam was supposed to be on the second season of the original ‘Bridgerton’ but turned it down. He describes ‘Young Brimsley’ as meticulous and someone with integrity. He admitted to the intimacy scenes being nerve-racking at first but the intimacy coordinator made him feel comfortable on set.

‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ is streaming now on Netflix.