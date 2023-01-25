New York (PIX11) Russell Thomas is continuing his leadership role as the Vice President on ‘Tyler Perry’s The Oval’ season 4. The American political drama follows US President ‘Hunter Franklin’ and First Lady ‘Victoria Franklin’ who present a perfect facade to the world while being malicious behind closed doors.

His character ‘Eli’ takes a turn from his mild-mannered self. Many ‘Oval’ fans were shocked when they found out he was having an affair with the President’s wife. Russell joined the cast in season 3 and expressed he has been having a fun experience and enjoys reading Tyler’s scripts.

New Episodes of ‘Tyler Perry’s The Oval’ come on Tuesday nights on BET.