New York (PIX11) Actor Quinton Aaron, who has acted in many films including ‘The Blind Side,’ is taking another career path. Quinton is on a musical journey and has released a new single ‘Lead With Love.’

Aaron started singing at the age of 4. His music he defines as inspirational and wants to make a difference. More music is on its way and an album is in the works.

‘Lead With Love’ is available on all music platforms.