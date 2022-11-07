Actor and producer Omar Epps continues to up his game. The successful entertainer is known for films such as ‘Juice,’ ‘Love & Basketball,’ ‘Traffik,’ and TV dramas ‘House’ and ‘Power: Book III: Raising Kanan.’

Epps is also an author and co-wrote his first work of fiction — ‘Nubia: The Awakening’ which is available on November 8 everywhere books are sold. You can get an early autographed copy and meet Omar Epps Monday, November 7 at 7pm at Barnes & Noble Union Square here in NYC. Fans who can’t make it there can also meet Omar at Books and Greetings in Northvale, NJ this Sunday, November 13th at 12:30pm.

More information about Omar’s events, visit his Instagram and Twitter, @omarepps.