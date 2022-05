Lately, Aml Ameen has been wearing many hats. He currently stars in and serves as a producer in BET+’s new series ‘The Porter.’ Based on true events, the 8-episode drama depicts the start of unionization by black train workers during the 1920’s. ‘The Porter’ premieres on May 5, 2022

Ameen’s creative prowess was on display in ‘Boxing Day,’ a romantic comedy for Prime Video in which he writes, directs, produces, and stars in.

Look for him next as Martin Luther King Jr. in ‘Rustin.’