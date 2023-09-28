New York (PIX11) New York’s very own actor, producer, and director Peter Facinelli, who is best known from the “Twilight” Saga, “The Vanished,” “Nurse Jackie,” returns to the big screen. He stars in the survival drama ‘On Fire’ which shines a light on wildfires. The film is based on true events and takes place during one of northern California’s most catastrophic wildfires.

Facinelli also serves as a co-director for ‘On Fire’ and shares how proud he is of the film. He dedicates it to firefighters and first responders.

‘On Fire’ will be in movie theaters September 29, 2023.

The Queens born and raised star got a chance to live out one of his childhood dreams playing the legendary PIX11 game TV PIXXX.