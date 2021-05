NEW YORK — Have you seen the Apple TV+ show “Mythic Quest?”

Actor Parvesh Cheena has all the details on the show’s second season, which focuses on returning to the office after quarantine.

He also discussed lending his voice to two animated shows, including Disney’s “Mira, Royal Detective” and what it was like to bring diversity to the animated world.

Catch new episodes of “Mythic Quest” streaming on Fridays on Apple TV+.