NEW YORK — “Sweet Tooth” has become a bona fide hit, and that’s because it has everything: hope, heart, kindness, determination and friendship.

Friendships can happen when you least expect it.

Actor Nonso Anozie spoke with PIX11 News’ Ojinika Obiekwe about his character and what it was like working with a young co-star like Christian Convery.

Catch “Sweet Tooth,” which is currently streaming on Netflix.