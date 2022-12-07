New York (PIX11) Actor Paul Greene knows a thing or two about the holidays and he continues to gift his fans with more festive entertainment. This season on The Great American Family Channel, he stars in ‘I’m Glad It’s Christmas’ with Jessica Lowndes and legendary R&B singer Gladys Knight. He enjoys combining his love of music with acting and he got his wish with this one. He expresses what a privilege it was working with Gladys and loved hearing her stories. His second movie of the season is ‘Fit for Christmas’ streaming now on Paramount+.

Paul plans on spreading more holiday cheer for fans. He will appear December 9th through December 11th at ‘Christmas Con’ in New Jersey with a special concert. He labeled it as the ‘Comic Con’ for people that loves Christmas. He will sing Christmas songs and original music. Tickets are available for the event. Visit www.thats4entertainment.com for more information.