As “Leland” on the popular Paramount+ series “Evil,” Michael Emerson shines playing a character fans love to hate. He convincingly stars as a bad guy who puts the devil to shame.

Emerson began his career on stage in New York City and now he and his wife Carrie Preston call the Big Apple home. Early on, Michael earned a living as an illustrator. He’s now synonymous with such shows as “Lost” and “Person of Interest.”

Season 3 of “Evil” is now streaming on Paramount+ and has been renewed for season 4.