New York (PIX11) Actor Michael Bishop is now a part of the CW family after joining the cast of ‘Superman & Lois.’ The series follows ‘Superman’ as he deals with the pressures of balancing justice, work, and parenthood in today’s society. Michael will be taking over the role of ‘Jonathan Kent’ who was previously played by Jordan Elsass.

He admits he’s always been a fan of ‘Superman’ and for him getting this role is surreal. Michael only had a short amount of time to prepare for the character. Bishop was grateful that the cast was welcoming.

The CW;s ‘Superman & Lois’ airs Tuesday nights at 8pm on PIX11.