New York (PIX11) Bronx-born actor and recording artist Matt Sanchez stars in the NYC-centric short film ‘Letter To Rosie.’ The film premieres at the 2023 Tribeca Festival. It is inspired by real-life experiences and navigates the story of childhood trauma.

Matt describes ‘Letter To Rosie’ as love, harmony, and healing. It tackles the issue of self-esteem and young kids being taken advantage of. Sanchez got to showcase the Bronx in the film which he is proud of. His team Kash Productions put the project together.

‘Letter To Rosie’ will screen June 10th, 2023 at Village East around 12:30 pm. For tickets visit Tribecafilm.com.